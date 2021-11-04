FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

FCX has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 152,891 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 51,891 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 40,525 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 617,678 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,093,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,150 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

