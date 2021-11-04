FY2021 EPS Estimates for Franchise Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Franchise Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.46. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRG. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.07. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $43.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter worth $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

