Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Tilly’s stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $16.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $481.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.05.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilly's

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

