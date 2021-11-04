Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Raymond James

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $121.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $126.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.82.
Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.93. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.
In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 249.4% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 196,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
