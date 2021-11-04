Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Raymond James

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $121.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $126.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.82.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.93. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 249.4% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 196,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

