Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 65.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $262.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $209.11 and a 1 year high of $266.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.