California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 27,777 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,777 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DaVita were worth $15,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,294,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of DaVita by 8.7% during the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 7.0% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of DaVita by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after purchasing an additional 116,008 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $105.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.26. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.