Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Globant worth $15,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLOB. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 101.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 76.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 29.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Globant by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 443,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,978,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.90.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $328.32 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $173.34 and a one year high of $332.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 137.85 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.20.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $305.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

