California State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.80 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,686 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $15,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 20.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,759,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,201,000 after buying an additional 300,692 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 20.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,528,000 after acquiring an additional 81,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 305.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 24,018 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

