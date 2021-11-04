California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 197 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of AptarGroup worth $16,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the second quarter worth about $77,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 188.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 14.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $128.40 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

