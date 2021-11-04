Brokerages Expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Regional Management posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $7.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on RM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Regional Management news, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 15,553 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.71 per share, with a total value of $913,116.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,766 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,946 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RM stock opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $602.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.34. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

