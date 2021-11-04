Brokerages Expect AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) to report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AerSale’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AerSale will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AerSale.

Get AerSale alerts:

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $91.92 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLE. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in AerSale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in AerSale by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 296,721 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $22.94 on Thursday. AerSale has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AerSale (ASLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.