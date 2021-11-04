Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at KeyCorp

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materion’s FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Get Materion alerts:

MTRN opened at $91.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $73.31. Materion has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $92.47.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Materion will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 14.6% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 27,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the third quarter worth $557,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 159.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 175,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after acquiring an additional 107,810 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 149,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.1% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.