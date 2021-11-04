FY2021 EPS Estimates for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – B. Riley lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for JELD-WEN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.42. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.44.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,365,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,019,551 shares of company stock worth $427,972,954 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

