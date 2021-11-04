5,533 Shares in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSII shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

CSII opened at $36.61 on Thursday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.82.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

