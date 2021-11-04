Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 7 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.86.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Get Transcat alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Gary J. Haseley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,650.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,540,000 after buying an additional 163,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after buying an additional 34,296 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after buying an additional 88,545 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $631.44 million, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Transcat Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.