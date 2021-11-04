Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 2.1% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.17. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 203.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.23.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

