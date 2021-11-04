Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 6,142 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,500,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,275,000 after acquiring an additional 295,142 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,320,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,985,000 after purchasing an additional 325,019 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Berry Global Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,240,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,782,000 after purchasing an additional 241,520 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,133,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,015,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,162,000 after acquiring an additional 190,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BERY opened at $68.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.13. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

