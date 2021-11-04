RealFevr (FEVR) Hits One Day Volume of $784,126.00

RealFevr (CURRENCY:FEVR) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. In the last seven days, RealFevr has traded up 61.3% against the US dollar. One RealFevr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. RealFevr has a total market cap of $13.30 million and approximately $784,126.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00085493 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00101390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,507.85 or 0.07285323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,733.85 or 0.99770638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022452 BTC.

RealFevr Coin Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,010,643 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

RealFevr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealFevr directly using US dollars.

