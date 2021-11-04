Amalgamated Bank Buys 86,424 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 428.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 86,424 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,041,000 after purchasing an additional 557,445 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,624,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,901,000 after acquiring an additional 371,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,320,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,761,000 after purchasing an additional 178,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,006,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,080,000 after purchasing an additional 123,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 67.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

