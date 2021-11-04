Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 436.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,657,000 after purchasing an additional 778,626 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in IDEX by 8.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $230.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.62 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

