Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 3,593 Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Semtech by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Semtech by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after buying an additional 34,775 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SMTC. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.18.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,563.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $88.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.56. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $89.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

