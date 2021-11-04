DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its holdings in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.07% of DSP Group worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DSP Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,764,000 after purchasing an additional 305,558 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in DSP Group by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,448,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,438,000 after purchasing an additional 285,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DSP Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 135,418 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DSP Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in DSP Group by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 97,821 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen cut DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

DSP Group stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $530.03 million, a PE ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

