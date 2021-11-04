Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $264,000 in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.95.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $54.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.20 million. Analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

