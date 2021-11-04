Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 4,969 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

BAH opened at $86.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.85. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

