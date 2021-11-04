Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 12,226 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 38.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,226 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $327.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on TimkenSteel from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

In other TimkenSteel news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.