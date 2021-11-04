First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 886,426 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 95.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,818,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886,426 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $20,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Amcor by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,225,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after buying an additional 171,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amcor by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,020,000 after purchasing an additional 401,568 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,057 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth about $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 63.51%.

AMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

