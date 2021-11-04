First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 43,296 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,296 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.71% of California Water Service Group worth $20,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,964,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,863,000 after acquiring an additional 255,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,642,000 after acquiring an additional 42,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,950,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,416,000 after acquiring an additional 432,107 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,749,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,026,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,015,000 after acquiring an additional 100,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

CWT opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $65.99.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $44,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

