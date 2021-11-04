Amalgamated Bank Buys 60,615 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,615 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

BorgWarner stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

