Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 208%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Daniel P. Myers purchased 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $100,106.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $103,946.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $54.38 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

