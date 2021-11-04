Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 208%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:CENT opened at $54.38 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.55.
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
