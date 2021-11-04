Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Lowered to $216.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $243.00 to $216.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.36.

GPN opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $128.61 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.58.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Payments by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,109,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 30.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global Payments by 20.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

