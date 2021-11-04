Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Given New $469.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $391.00 to $469.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $373.07.

Shares of MLM opened at $408.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.25 and a 200 day moving average of $363.49. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $239.70 and a twelve month high of $413.50.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,744,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after buying an additional 144,354 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,690,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,171,272,000 after buying an additional 42,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after buying an additional 875,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

