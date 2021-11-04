Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Karin Eastham Sells 4,400 Shares

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.39. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 131,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Veracyte by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,061,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,327,000 after purchasing an additional 43,749 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 346,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

