Brokers Offer Predictions for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.20. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $34.09 on Thursday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $541.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.00.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 32.62%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter worth $308,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

