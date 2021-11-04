Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.16 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.20. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $141.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.98. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $102.72 and a fifty-two week high of $147.08. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.