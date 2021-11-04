Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Releases Earnings Results

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter.

OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $30.66 on Thursday. Parkland has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93.

PKIUF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

