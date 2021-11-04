First Trust Advisors LP Has $21.06 Million Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 636,997 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Antero Resources worth $21,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 226.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 27.9% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 4.34.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

