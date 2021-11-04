First Trust Advisors LP Has $21.27 Million Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,830,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,374 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $21,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 162,123 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after buying an additional 837,018 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

NYSE EAF opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.03. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $330.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.