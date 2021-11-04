First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,108 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of VICI Properties worth $22,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $3,331,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in VICI Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 878,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 134.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $2,938,000.

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.71 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

