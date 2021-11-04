JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $205.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.08.

MMM opened at $182.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a one year low of $159.90 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,076. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 252,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,345,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,107,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

