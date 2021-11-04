Elliott Investment Management Sells 251,937 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 251,937 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $3,091,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Elliott Investment Management sold 2,987 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $37,397.24.

On Friday, September 17th, Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $2,644,219.78.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $20,376,049.14.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.42. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 185.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,090 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 275,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,183 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 43,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 330,591 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.