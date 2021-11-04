Troyen A. Brennan Sells 28,159 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $96.34 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $60.22 and a one year high of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.12.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.