Troyen A. Brennan Sells 28,159 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $96.34 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $60.22 and a one year high of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.12.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.