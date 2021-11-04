Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer Sells 61,000 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,847,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. Insmed’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth about $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 675.7% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 438.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on INSM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

