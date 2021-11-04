MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $1,551,840.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total value of $1,551,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MDB opened at $521.20 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.51 and a fifty-two week high of $528.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $479.57 and a 200-day moving average of $383.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.