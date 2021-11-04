Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Oatly Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.36). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OTLY. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 27.43.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 13.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 15.49. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 12.63 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,799,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

