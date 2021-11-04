MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Steven Yi Sells 86,182 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,342,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of MAX stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33.
MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. Research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.
About MediaAlpha
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.
