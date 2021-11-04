MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Steven Yi Sells 86,182 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,342,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. Research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 13.5% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.