Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Syncona (LON:SYNC)

Syncona (LON:SYNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 279 ($3.65) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.91% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SYNC stock opened at GBX 198 ($2.59) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 186.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 207.93. Syncona has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.60 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280 ($3.66).

Get Syncona alerts:

Syncona Company Profile

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Syncona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syncona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.