Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Syncona (LON:SYNC)

Syncona (LON:SYNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 279 ($3.65) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.91% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of SYNC stock opened at GBX 198 ($2.59) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 186.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 207.93. Syncona has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.60 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280 ($3.66).
Syncona Company Profile
Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Syncona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syncona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.