Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Receives Under review Rating from Peel Hunt

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON PURP opened at GBX 34.34 ($0.45) on Thursday. Purplebricks Group has a one year low of GBX 33.38 ($0.44) and a one year high of GBX 112.77 ($1.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.42. The company has a market capitalization of £105.34 million and a PE ratio of 18.25.
Purplebricks Group Company Profile
