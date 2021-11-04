Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Receives Under review Rating from Peel Hunt

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON PURP opened at GBX 34.34 ($0.45) on Thursday. Purplebricks Group has a one year low of GBX 33.38 ($0.44) and a one year high of GBX 112.77 ($1.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.42. The company has a market capitalization of £105.34 million and a PE ratio of 18.25.

Purplebricks Group Company Profile

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

