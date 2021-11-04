IMI’s (IMI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 36.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,596.82 ($20.86).

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,734 ($22.65) on Thursday. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 1,055 ($13.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,862 ($24.33). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,739.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,683.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The firm has a market cap of £4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.95.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

