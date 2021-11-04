Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rambus Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rambus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rambus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $23.95 on Thursday. Rambus has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $14,174,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,851,000 after buying an additional 498,329 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rambus by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after buying an additional 424,254 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,129,000 after purchasing an additional 406,632 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,961,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

