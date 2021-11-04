AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,861 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of AGCO worth $23,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $121.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.33. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $84.51 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

